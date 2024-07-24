ArcelorMittal Shares Q2 2024 Analyst Estimates

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal has released its Q2 2024 financial estimates, revealing an expected EBITDA of $1,773 million, net income of $624 million, and earnings per share of $0.79. These figures were compiled by Visible Alpha, consolidating forecasts from around 15 sell-side analysts who track the company independently. While the company has shared these consensus estimates, they clarify that they are based on third-party analysis and do not reflect the company’s own predictions or involvement.

