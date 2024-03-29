ArcelorMittal Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders will take place on April 30, 2024, at its Luxembourg office, with a key record date of April 16, 2024. Additionally, the company has reported that Mrs. Karyn Ovelmen will step down as chair of the Audit & Risk Committee but will remain as the Lead Independent Director until a new chair is appointed. All relevant AGM documents and the 2023 Annual Report are accessible on ArcelorMittal’s website, and the company saw revenues of $68.3 billion in 2023.

