ArcelorMittal Releases Q1 2025 Analyst Consensus Figures

On April 17, 2025, ArcelorMittal announced the publication of its first quarter 2025 sell-side analyst consensus figures, which include an EBITDA of $1,550 million, net income of $504 million, and earnings per share of $0.66. These figures are based on estimates from 12 brokers compiled by Visible Alpha, an independent company. ArcelorMittal emphasizes that these estimates are not influenced by the company and reflect external analysts’ views, potentially impacting stakeholders’ expectations and market perceptions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MT is a Outperform.

ArcelorMittal exhibits a solid financial standing with notable recovery in revenue and profitability, strong technical momentum, and a fair valuation. The company’s strategic focus and positive outlook from the earnings call support growth prospects, though caution is warranted due to challenges in Europe and geopolitical risks.

ArcelorMittal is a leading integrated steel and mining company with operations in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe and among the largest in the Americas, with a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. The company serves diverse industries such as automotive, engineering, construction, and machinery, generating $62.4 billion in revenue in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: 19.12%

Average Trading Volume: 2,614,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.44B

