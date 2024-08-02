ArcelorMittal Mid-Year Financial Performance

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal, a leading integrated steel and mining company, reported sales of $32.5 billion and produced 29.1 million tonnes of crude steel over the first half of 2024. The company, which operates in 15 countries, highlighted its broad product range sold in about 140 countries and noted that it is one of the world’s largest iron ore producers. The report also discusses non-GAAP financial measures such as net debt, gearing, and operating working capital to provide insights into the company’s financial position and cash flow.

For further insights into MT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.