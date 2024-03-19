ArcelorMittal Executive’s Share Transaction Announced

ArcelorMittal (MT) has released an update.

ArcelorMittal has disclosed a share transaction by a member of its executive team, which is now accessible in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s database and on the company’s official website. As a global steel and mining leader with operations in 60 countries, ArcelorMittal generated $68.3 billion in revenue and produced significant amounts of steel and iron ore in 2023, emphasizing its commitment to innovative, sustainable steel production.

