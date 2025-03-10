Arcadium Lithium Acquired by Rio Tinto Subsidiary

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:LTM) ) has provided an update.

Arcadium Lithium plc has announced the completion of its acquisition by Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited, a part of the Rio Tinto Group. As a result of this acquisition, Arcadium Lithium has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Buyer, leading to the termination of its existing registration statements and the deregistration of any unsold or unissued securities. This strategic move is expected to enhance Arcadium’s market positioning and operational capabilities under the Rio Tinto Group’s extensive resources.

More about Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

Arcadium Lithium plc is a company incorporated under the laws of the Bailiwick of Jersey, operating in the lithium industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of lithium products, which are essential for various applications, including electric vehicle batteries and energy storage solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 13.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,749,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10B

