Arc Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Progress

Arc Minerals Limited has successfully completed the first phase of exploration drilling in the Kalahari Copper Belt’s Virgo Project, totaling 3,023 meters across eight holes. The drilling campaign, which was executed within budget and on schedule, now moves to a second license area following promising initial results. Shareholders eagerly anticipate the forthcoming assay results that could potentially signal the discovery of new copper deposits.

