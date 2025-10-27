Arbutus Biopharma’s Long-Term Hepatitis B Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Investors

Arbutus Biopharma ((ABUS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Arbutus Biopharma is conducting a long-term follow-up study titled ‘A Long-Term Follow-up Study for Subjects With Chronic Hepatitis B Previously Treated With Imdusiran (AB-729).’ The study aims to monitor subjects with chronic hepatitis B who were previously treated with imdusiran, focusing on their health status after stopping nucleos(t)ide analogue (NA) therapy. This research is significant as it seeks to understand the long-term effects and safety of discontinuing NA therapy in these patients.

The intervention in this study is non-interventional, meaning no new treatments are being tested. Instead, the study involves collecting blood samples, reviewing current medications, and monitoring any adverse events related to previous treatments or if NA therapy is resumed.

This observational study does not involve random allocation or masking. Its primary purpose is to gather data over a period of approximately two years, contributing to a total of at least three years of follow-up, including the parent study period.

The study began on February 14, 2024, with the latest update submitted on November 25, 2024. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and current status, which is still recruiting participants.

The market implications of this study update could be significant for Arbutus Biopharma’s stock performance. Investors may view the ongoing research as a positive sign of the company’s commitment to advancing hepatitis B treatment. The study’s outcomes could influence investor sentiment and position Arbutus favorably against competitors in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

