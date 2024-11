Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) has released an update.

Arbutus Biopharma is set to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference to discuss its innovative approaches in treating chronic hepatitis B virus. The company’s pipeline includes promising treatments like the RNAi therapeutic imdusiran and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, which are in crucial stages of clinical trials.

