Arbor Realty Trust Announces 2024 Earnings and Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( (ABR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arbor Realty Trust presented to its investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., a New York-based real estate investment trust, specializes in loan origination and servicing for multifamily and single-family rental portfolios, with a focus on government-sponsored enterprise products.

The company recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a quarterly GAAP net income of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, and a declared dividend of $0.43 per share. For the full year, Arbor’s GAAP net income stood at $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share.

Key financial metrics reveal a decrease in both quarterly and annual net income compared to the previous year, with significant loan originations in agency and structured lines, totaling $4.47 billion and $1.43 billion respectively for 2024. The company also reduced its debt to equity ratio from 4:1 to 2.8:1 by year-end, demonstrating a strategic focus on deleveraging.

Arbor’s servicing portfolio grew by 8% to approximately $33.47 billion, while the structured loan portfolio saw a 10% reduction. The introduction of $100 million in senior notes due 2027, alongside the redemption of $200 million in senior notes, marked significant financial maneuvers for the company.

Looking ahead, Arbor Realty Trust aims to continue its strategic initiatives in a challenging economic landscape. The management remains committed to leveraging its servicing platform and maintaining a strong focus on delivering shareholder value.