Arbor Metals Completes Phase 2 Drilling at Jarnet Lithium Project

Arbor Metals ( (TSE:ABR) ) has shared an update.

Arbor Metals Corp. has completed its Phase 2 diamond drilling program at the Jarnet Lithium Project in Quebec, covering 16 holes with a total drilling length of 3,792 meters. The program identified granitic pegmatites and molybdenite across multiple target zones, with approximately 1,300 samples sent for analysis. The results are promising, and the company aims to advance the project while maintaining a focus on sustainability and stakeholder collaboration.

More about Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. The company is involved in lithium exploration projects in the James Bay region of Quebec, including the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects. Arbor Metals is committed to environmental stewardship and community engagement, particularly with indigenous groups.

YTD Price Performance: 44.23%

Average Trading Volume: 112,528

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$28.89M

For detailed information about ABR stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com