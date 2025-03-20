ARB IOT Expands Palm Farming Operations in Malaysia

ARB IOT Group Limited ( (ARBB) ) has shared an update.

On March 30, 2025, ARB IOT Group Limited announced that its subsidiary, ARB Agro Technology Sdn Bhd, secured an additional order to manage 2,000 acres of palm oil plantation using its Smart IOT Palm Farming System. This expansion in Sabah, Malaysia, is expected to boost the company’s annual recurring revenue by approximately USD 13 million. The order highlights the growing demand for ARB IOT’s innovative farming solutions and strengthens its market position, leveraging its partnership with Whizzl, the exclusive wholesaler and distributor in the region.

ARB IOT Group Limited is a provider of comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, offering services from design to project deployment. The company specializes in system integration and support, delivering turnkey solutions for IoT systems and devices, including automated systems and mechatronic works.

