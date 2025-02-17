ARB Corporation Announces Dividend Distribution for H2 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

ARB Corporation Limited ( (AU:ARB) ) has issued an announcement.

ARB Corporation Limited announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.34 per ordinary fully paid share for the six-month period ending December 31, 2024. This distribution, with a record date of April 3, 2025, and a payment date of April 17, 2025, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

More about ARB Corporation Limited

ARB Corporation Limited operates in the automotive industry, specializing in the manufacture and distribution of 4×4 accessories. The company is renowned for its innovative products that cater to off-road and recreational vehicle markets.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2B

Find detailed analytics on ARB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.