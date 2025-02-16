Aran Company Appoints New External Director

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Aran ( (IL:ARAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Aran company announced the appointment of Ronit Bodo as an external director. This appointment was confirmed at a general meeting, indicating a strategic decision to strengthen the company’s governance structure.

More about Aran

YTD Price Performance: -3.46%

Average Trading Volume: 1,169

Current Market Cap: ILS94M

