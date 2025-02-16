Aran Announces Departure of External Director David Salton

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Aran ( (IL:ARAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Aran has announced the departure of David Salton from his role as an external director, effective February 12, 2025. Salton’s departure is not linked to any noteworthy circumstances that could impact security holders, and the company maintains a majority of independent directors on its board. Despite this change, the company continues to adhere to its governance standards, ensuring no disruption in its operations or strategic direction.

More about Aran

Aran Research Development and Models Ltd. operates in the research and development industry with a focus on technology and innovation. The company is engaged in providing advanced solutions and models, with its securities listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -3.46%

Average Trading Volume: 1,169

Current Market Cap: ILS94M

