Aquirian Limited Schedules General Meeting for May 2025

Aquirian Limited ( (AU:AQN) ) just unveiled an update.

Aquirian Limited has announced a General Meeting scheduled for May 22, 2025, to be held at their Perth office. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes in advance to ensure efficient meeting conduct, with proxy voting details provided. The meeting will cover important business matters, and shareholders are advised to consult professional advisers if unsure about voting.

More about Aquirian Limited

Aquirian Limited operates in the mining services industry, providing specialized products and services to enhance mining operations. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to improve safety, efficiency, and productivity in the mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 77.78%

Average Trading Volume: 146,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.75M

