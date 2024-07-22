Aquila Holdings Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Carbon Transition ASA (DE:S5B) has released an update.

Aquila Holdings ASA has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 250,000 shares at an average price of NOK 0.7174, amounting to a total investment of NOK 179,345. The ongoing program, which may end at the company’s discretion, allows for purchases up to NOK 5 million and follows the authorization from their Annual General Meeting. Post transactions, Aquila Holdings holds 8.85% of its share capital, illustrating a strategic move to consolidate ownership.

