Company Announcements

Aquestive Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Progress

Aquestive Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Progress

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ( (AQST) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies, particularly in the realm of orally administered and topical gel products, aimed at providing alternatives to traditional invasive therapies. The company is known for its proprietary PharmFilm technology and its efforts to advance treatments for severe allergic reactions and dermatological conditions.

Aquestive Therapeutics recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant developments in its product pipeline. The company has initiated the New Drug Application (NDA) filing process for Anaphylm, a sublingual film for severe allergic reactions, with the FDA, and is preparing for its potential launch in early 2026. Additionally, the company is advancing AQST-108, a topical gel for alopecia areata, into Phase 2a clinical trials.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate a decrease in total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $11.9 million, down from $13.2 million in the previous year, primarily due to reduced license and royalty revenue. Research and development expenses increased significantly, reflecting the company’s investment in advancing its Anaphylm and AQST-108 programs. The net loss for the quarter widened to $17.1 million, driven by increased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Despite the financial challenges, Aquestive is positioning itself for future growth with strategic initiatives, including the potential market introduction of Anaphylm and the continued expansion of Libervant for seizure treatment in young children. The company remains focused on achieving key milestones in 2025, including the completion of the Anaphylm NDA process and the commencement of clinical trials for AQST-108.

Looking ahead, Aquestive Therapeutics is committed to executing its strategic priorities, with a focus on advancing its product pipeline and expanding market access for its innovative therapies. The management anticipates significant pre-commercial spending in 2025 as it prepares for the potential launch of Anaphylm and continues to develop AQST-108, aiming to capture meaningful market share in their respective therapeutic areas.

