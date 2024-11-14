Aqua Bio Technology Shifts Focus to Enhance Shareholder Value

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (ABT) is shifting its focus away from Skinteam Norge AS to concentrate on more promising ventures within the group, aiming for positive cash flow by 2025. This strategic move includes a significant impairment charge but is expected to improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value by strengthening the financial health of remaining subsidiaries. ABT’s continued dedication to sustainable biotechnology in skincare remains central to its strategy.

