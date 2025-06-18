Aqua Bio Technology ASA to Hold New EGM Amid Financial Adjustments

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aqua Bio Technology ASA ( (DE:3FZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA announced a new extraordinary general meeting to address financial challenges following unexpected losses reported in 2024. The company plans to reduce the nominal value of its shares and re-approve capital increases to complete a private placement and subsequent offering, while also considering a change of auditor.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (ABTEC) is a distribution group specializing in skincare and nonfood products. The company offers distribution services across B2C, B2B, B2B2, and logistics sectors, and is involved in developing sustainable biotechnology for skincare applications. It is listed on the Euronext Expand market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,076,969

Current Market Cap: NOK128.1M

