APTT to Release Financial Updates and Host Investor Briefing

An update from Asian Pay Television ( (SG:S7OU) ) is now available.

APTT Management Pte. Limited announced that it will release key financial information and business updates for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2025 on 13 November 2025. The announcement will be followed by a virtual briefing for analysts and investors, indicating a proactive approach to engaging stakeholders and maintaining transparency in its operations.

More about Asian Pay Television

APTT is the first listed business trust in Asia that focuses on pay-TV and broadband businesses. It operates with an investment mandate to acquire controlling interests in mature, cash-generative pay-TV and broadband businesses across Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Managed by APTT Management Pte. Limited, the trust aims to provide unitholders with stable and sustainable distributions.

Average Trading Volume: 776,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$180.6M

