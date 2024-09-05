Aptose Biosciences Shareholders Endorse Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from Aptose Biosciences ( (TSE:APS) ).

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has announced that its shareholders approved all the proposals presented at the special meeting on September 5, 2024. The meeting saw a 33.42% turnout of shareholders who cast their votes in favor of the resolutions, which included the approval of common share issuance and potential adjournments of the meeting. The company, known for developing precision oncology medicines like tuspetinib for acute myeloid leukemia, highlighted the voting outcomes and reaffirmed its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in cancer treatment.

