Aptose Biosciences Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that their stock has not met the minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive days, risking their continued listing. They have 180 days, until January 10, 2025, to comply by maintaining their bid price at or above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days. While trading on the Nasdaq under “APTO” remains unaffected for now, they are also listed on the TSX under “APS,” which is not impacted by Nasdaq’s status. The company is exploring options to regain compliance but there is no guarantee of success.

