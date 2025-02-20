Aptose Biosciences Advances TUSCANY Trial Dosage Escalation

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Aptose Biosciences ( (TSE:APS) ) has shared an announcement.

On February 20, 2025, Aptose Biosciences announced a significant advancement in their Phase 1/2 TUSCANY trial, receiving unanimous approval from the Clinical Safety Review Committee to escalate the dosage of tuspetinib from 40 mg to 80 mg. This decision follows promising results from the initial cohort, which demonstrated complete responses in difficult-to-treat AML patients without significant safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities. The trial aims to develop a more effective frontline treatment for newly diagnosed AML patients who cannot receive induction chemotherapy, potentially positioning tuspetinib as a game-changer in AML treatment.

More about Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for oncology, with a particular emphasis on hematology. The company’s lead product, tuspetinib, is an oral kinase inhibitor currently under development as a frontline therapy for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

YTD Price Performance: -37.92%

Average Trading Volume: 9,656,094

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.99M

