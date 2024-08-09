Aptorum Group Appoints New Finance Head

Aptorum Group (APM) has released an update.

Aptorum Group has officially appointed Mr. Wong Kwok Kuen as the Head of Finance, effective August 8, 2024. Mr. Wong will be engaging in a range of duties including financial oversight, regulatory compliance, and supporting growth initiatives, under the subsidiary APTUS Management Limited. The appointment is initially without remuneration but may be subject to change after further discussions.

