Aptitude Software Reveals Voting Rights Count

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc has announced its total number of voting rights as of September 30, 2024, reporting that there are 56,506,998 exercisable votes from its issued share capital. The company confirmed that the total share capital includes 57,337,611 Ordinary Shares, with 830,613 held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate and report their stakes in the company.

