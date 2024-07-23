Aptitude Software Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leader in finance transformation software, has recently bought back 3,000 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of 383 pence per share to hold in treasury, following a Share Buyback Programme initiated in March 2024. The repurchase reduces the total number of shares in issue to 56,936,698, excluding those held in treasury. This strategic move by Aptitude comes as part of an effort to enhance shareholder value and may be followed by additional buybacks as announced.

