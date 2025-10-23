Aptitude Software Executes Share Buyback, Reducing Shares in Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aptitude Software Group plc ( (GB:APTD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aptitude Software Group plc has announced the purchase of 6,000 ordinary shares at a price of 297 pence each as part of its Share Buyback Programme. This transaction reduces the number of shares in issue to 55,938,693, excluding treasury shares, and may impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company’s share capital under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:APTD) stock is a Hold with a £321.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aptitude Software Group plc stock, see the GB:APTD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:APTD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:APTD is a Neutral.

Aptitude Software Group plc shows solid financial performance with a strong balance sheet and stable profitability margins. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators show a neutral trend. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:APTD stock, click here.

More about Aptitude Software Group plc

Aptitude Software Group plc is a market-leading provider of finance transformation software solutions, specializing in delivering fully autonomous finance. Its primary product, Fynapse, is an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform that enhances productivity and reduces costs for finance teams globally. The platform offers a comprehensive view of finance and business data, exceptional performance and automation, and user-friendly functionality, making it a leader in total cost of ownership.

Average Trading Volume: 52,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £162.8M

For an in-depth examination of APTD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue