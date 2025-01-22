Aptitude Software Executes Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Aptitude Software Group plc ( (GB:APTD) ) has provided an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc has executed a purchase of 17,000 ordinary shares at a price of 320 pence each, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s guidelines. Further purchases under the buyback programme will be announced in due course.

More about Aptitude Software Group plc

Aptitude Software Group plc is a leading provider of finance transformation software solutions, specializing in delivering fully autonomous finance. Its primary product, Fynapse, is an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform that enhances productivity and reduces costs for global finance teams through advanced automation and comprehensive data insights.

YTD Price Performance: -5.59%

Average Trading Volume: 49,092

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £180M

