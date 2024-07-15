Aptitude Software Confirms Steady Growth in H1 2024

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc reports that its first half of 2024 results align with the Board’s expectations and remains optimistic about meeting full-year targets, amidst a transition to a partner-led model and focus on AI Autonomous Finance. Despite a modest decline in non-recurring revenues, the company is experiencing growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and improved margins through increasing recurring revenues and cost efficiencies. Aptitude also highlights its strong financial stance and commitment to shareholder returns via an ongoing share buyback program.

