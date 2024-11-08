Aptitude Software Boosts Share Value with Buyback

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group has repurchased 2,200 of its own shares at a consistent price of 342 pence each as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 56,415,298, potentially impacting shareholder interest calculations. Aptitude continues to reinforce its position as a leader in finance transformation solutions with its innovative platform, Fynapse.

