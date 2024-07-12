Aptitude Software Advances Share Buyback Program

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leader in autonomous finance software, recently executed a share buyback program, purchasing 6,800 ordinary shares at a price of 372 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This activity forms part of a previously announced plan from March 2024, reducing the number of shares in issue to just under 57 million. The buyback reflects the company’s commitment to driving shareholder value and financial discipline.

