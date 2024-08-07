Aptitude Software Advances Share Buyback Plan

Aptitude Software Group plc (GB:APTD) has released an update.

Aptitude Software Group plc, a leading provider of autonomous finance software, has recently executed a share buyback program, purchasing 12,000 ordinary shares at a price of 361 pence each, to be held as treasury shares. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue is now 56,867,398, excluding treasury shares. The company’s buyback initiative is part of a strategy announced earlier in March and is expected to lead to further announcements as the program progresses.

For further insights into GB:APTD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.