Aptech Limited Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Aptech Limited ( (IN:APTECHT) ) just unveiled an update.

Aptech Limited has complied with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, by submitting a certificate from KFin Technologies Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. This compliance ensures that the details of securities dematerialized have been reported to all stock exchanges where the company’s shares are listed, and that security certificates received for dematerialization have been properly processed, reflecting the company’s commitment to regulatory adherence and operational transparency.

More about Aptech Limited

Aptech Limited operates in the education and training industry, providing a range of services including IT education, multimedia training, and corporate training solutions. The company focuses on unleashing potential through its educational programs and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

YTD Price Performance: -34.82%

Average Trading Volume: 31,252

Current Market Cap: 6.82B INR

See more data about APTECHT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue