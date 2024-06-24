Aptamer Group Secures Lucrative Optimer Contracts

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group plc has announced new contracts worth £235,000 to develop novel Optimer binders, with a significant deal involving a top-five pharmaceutical company for immunohistochemistry applications and another with a global enzyme provider for life science kits. The contracts are expected to bring in royalties and licensing revenues following commercialization, with sales potentially starting as early as 2025. These developments showcase the company’s successful refocus on its pre-IPO business model and its strategy to secure a diversified pipeline of technologies for passive income streams.

