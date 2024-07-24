Aptamer Group Raises £2.83 Million for Expansion

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group Plc, a developer of Optimer binders for the life sciences industry, has announced a successful conditional fundraising effort to raise £2.83 million through the placement and subscription of new shares. The funds are aimed at working capital purposes, propelling the company’s strategy to develop fee-for-service revenues and license high-value assets. The capital raise comes as Aptamer Group continues to rebuild its revenue pipeline and forges strong relationships with top pharmaceutical companies, advancing towards its goal of establishing lucrative licensing deals.

