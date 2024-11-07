Aptamer Group Advances Optimer Delivery Development

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group plc has advanced to the final commercial development stage of its Optimer delivery vehicles with a genetic medicines customer, showcasing promising results in targeting specific cell types. This progress highlights Aptamer’s potential to revolutionize precision therapy in genetic medicines, with the prospect of generating licensing revenue. The company’s ongoing collaboration with AstraZeneca on targeting fibrotic liver cells further exemplifies its cutting-edge approach to drug delivery.

