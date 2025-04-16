APT Satellite Holdings Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

APT Satellite Holdings ( (HK:1045) ) has shared an update.

APT Satellite Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 23, 2025, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. These include the approval of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and the authorization for the board to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s shares. These resolutions are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

APT Satellite Holdings Limited operates within the satellite communications industry, providing satellite transponder leasing and related services. The company focuses on offering reliable satellite solutions to broadcasters, telecommunications operators, and corporate networks across Asia and other regions.

