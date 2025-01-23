APT Electronics Exceeds 2024 Procurement Cap with Geely Group

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2551) ).

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that their transaction amount under the Procurement Framework Agreement with Geely Group for 2024 exceeded the original annual cap of RMB4.4 million, reaching RMB9.0 million, thus necessitating compliance with certain regulatory requirements. Due to the exceeded cap, APT Electronics must adhere to reporting, annual review, and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules, although they are exempt from requiring independent shareholder approval.

More about APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Class H

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China focusing on the electronics industry. The company is involved in procuring services and products such as warehousing through agreements with other entities, notably Geely Group.

YTD Price Performance: 0.28%

Average Trading Volume: 3,245,480

Learn more about 2551 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.