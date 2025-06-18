APT Electronics Engages in Connected Transaction with CaoCao Inc.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2551) ) is now available.

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced a connected transaction involving the subscription of approximately HK$20 million worth of shares in the international offering of CaoCao Inc. This transaction is categorized under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules due to the association between Mr. Li, a substantial shareholder of APT Electronics, and CaoCao Inc. The subscription is subject to approval by the Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the transaction may not materialize.

Average Trading Volume: 159,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

