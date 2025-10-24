Aprea Therapeutics Reports Promising Trial Results for APR-1051

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Aprea Therapeutics ( (APRE) ).

On October 24, 2025, Aprea Therapeutics announced promising early results from their ACESOT-1051 trial for the WEE1 Kinase Inhibitor APR-1051, showing that 3 out of 4 patients achieved stable disease at a 100 mg dose level. The trial, which focuses on heavily pretreated patients with gastrointestinal and gynecologic malignancies, observed disease stabilization in tumors with specific mutations, supporting the mechanistic rationale for APR-1051’s development. The company is encouraged by these findings and is progressing to a higher dose level in the ongoing study.

Spark’s Take on APRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APRE is a Underperform.

Aprea Therapeutics receives a low overall score due to significant financial challenges, including consistent losses and lack of revenue generation. The company’s strong balance sheet is a positive but is offset by negative cash flows and a reliance on external financing. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield.

More about Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer treatments that target specific vulnerabilities in cancer cells while minimizing harm to healthy cells. Their clinical programs include APR-1051, a WEE1 kinase inhibitor, and ATRN-119, an ATR inhibitor, both aimed at treating solid tumors.

Average Trading Volume: 65,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.91M

