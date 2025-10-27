Aprea Therapeutics Advances with Phase 1 Study of APR-1051 in Solid Tumors

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ((APRE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Open-Label, Multicenter, First-In-Human Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Efficacy of APR-1051 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety and preliminary effectiveness of APR-1051, an oral drug, in patients with advanced solid tumors. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for these challenging cancer types.

The intervention being tested is APR-1051, a WEE1 inhibitor, which is designed to interfere with cancer cell division and growth. This experimental drug is being evaluated for its safety and effectiveness in treating advanced solid tumors.

The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment model, meaning all participants receive the same treatment. There is no masking, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to gather initial data on the drug’s impact on tumor growth and patient safety.

The study began on January 18, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on March 6, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential future developments.

This update could influence Aprea Therapeutics’ stock performance as positive results might boost investor confidence and interest. In the competitive oncology market, advancements in treatment options can significantly impact company valuations and investor sentiment.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

