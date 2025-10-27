Aprea Therapeutics Advances ATRN-119 Study for Solid Tumors

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. ((APRE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase 1/2a, Open-Label, Safety, Pharmacokinetic, And Preliminary Efficacy Study Of Oral ATRN-119 In Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors. The primary goal is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of ATRN-119, an oral drug, in treating advanced solid tumors. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment avenue for patients with limited options.

The intervention being tested is ATRN-119, an experimental drug administered orally in varying doses. Its purpose is to assess its safety and preliminary efficacy in combating advanced solid tumors.

The study is designed as an interventional, non-randomized, sequential model with no masking. It follows a 3+3 dose escalation design, primarily aimed at treatment. This straightforward approach helps determine the optimal dosing for further research.

The study began on May 17, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on March 6, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The market implications of this study update could be significant for Aprea Therapeutics’ stock performance. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector. Investors should watch for further developments and results.

The study is ongoing, with updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal for those seeking more detailed information.

