Applyflow Limited Seeks ASX Quotation for New Shares

Applyflow Limited (AU:AFW) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited has announced the application for quotation of 497,501 newly issued ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code AFW. The application, dated June 21, 2024, falls under a new announcement and is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules outlined in Appendix 2A. This move could potentially impact Applyflow’s market presence and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:AFW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.