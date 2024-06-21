Applyflow Limited Announces Unquoted Securities Issue

Applyflow Limited (AU:AFW) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited has announced the issuance of various unquoted equity securities, including over 3.5 million ordinary shares, 2.7 million unlisted options, and nearly a million performance shares, all dated June 21, 2024. These financial instruments are not intended to be quoted on the ASX and come as part of previously announced transactions that are now coming to fruition.

