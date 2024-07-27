Applus Services Announces Online Shareholders’ Meeting

APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Applus Services, S.A. has announced an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held online on August 27, 2024, with a second call on August 28, should the first lack quorum. The agenda includes approvals for intragroup loans, payment of interest, and authorization for the company to join external financing. Shareholders will also be briefed on Board of Directors’ Regulations modifications and can vote on agenda items electronically, by post, or at the Shareholder Information Office.

