Applied DNA Sciences Closes $27M Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Applied DNA Sciences ( (BNBX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Applied DNA Sciences announced the closing of its private placement offerings, raising approximately $27 million with the potential for an additional $31 million from future warrant exercises. The company is launching a yield-focused BNB digital asset treasury strategy, which is expected to streamline operations and achieve cost savings of approximately $2.9 million annually. The proceeds will support the company’s strategic priorities, including its BNB treasury strategy and working capital needs, positioning it for long-term sustainability and value delivery to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on BNBX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BNBX is a Neutral.

Applied DNA Sciences faces substantial financial and operational challenges, as indicated by declining revenues and net losses. Despite some positive strategic moves, such as focusing on LineaRx, the stock suffers from poor technical indicators and valuation metrics. The company’s ongoing financial struggles and the uncertainties highlighted in the earnings call contribute to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on BNBX stock, click here.

More about Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences (BNBX) is a biotechnology company that provides high-yield, risk-managed exposure to the blockchain ecosystem through a BNB treasury strategy. The company also commercializes nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,324,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.42M

For an in-depth examination of BNBX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue