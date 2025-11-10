Applied Digital Plans $2.35 Billion Note Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, Applied Digital Corporation announced that its subsidiary, APLD ComputeCo LLC, plans to offer $2.35 billion in senior secured notes due 2030, subject to market conditions. The proceeds are intended to fund the construction of new data centers and repay existing debts, potentially impacting the company’s expansion and financial strategy.

Spark’s Take on APLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APLD is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 53 reflects a company with strong technical momentum but significant financial challenges. The most impactful factor is the poor financial performance, with ongoing losses and cash flow inefficiencies. While technical indicators are positive, the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. The company’s strategic positioning in AI infrastructure offers long-term potential, but short-term financial and operational hurdles weigh heavily on the score.

More about Applied Digital Corporation

Applied Digital Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for AI, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Founded in 2021, the company is recognized for its hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities, delivering secure and scalable compute solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 30,597,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.66B

