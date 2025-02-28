Apple Hospitality REIT Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Apple Hospitality REIT ( (APLE) ) has provided an update.

On February 28, 2025, Apple Hospitality REIT released an updated investor presentation on its website, detailing operating statistics for January and February 2025. The presentation highlights the company’s strong financial performance in 2024, including a total revenue of $1.4 billion and a net income per share of $0.89. The company also reported a 21.3 percentage point total shareholder return outperformance compared to the MSCI US REIT Index for the 2021-2023 period. The announcement reflects Apple Hospitality’s strategic focus on upscale, rooms-focused hotels and its commitment to maintaining a strong, flexible balance sheet, which positions it well for future growth and stability in the real estate investment sector.

More about Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a large and diverse portfolio of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. The company is committed to increasing shareholder value through attractive dividends and long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on investing in Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt branded hotels.

YTD Price Performance: -4.65%

Average Trading Volume: 1,809,755

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $3.49B

