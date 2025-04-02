Appili Therapeutics CEO to Discuss Strategic Growth and Funding Initiatives

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A ( (TSE:APLI) ) has issued an update.

Appili Therapeutics announced that its CEO, Don Cilla, will join Aditxt’s CEO for a discussion on emerging infectious diseases and strategic partnerships. The event will highlight Appili’s operational achievements, including $117 million in new federal funding applications, and the ongoing going-private transaction with Aditxt. The discussion will also emphasize Appili’s success in securing non-dilutive funding and its plans to accelerate the development of treatments for infectious diseases.

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. The company aims to address urgent infections with unmet needs through a diverse pipeline of novel therapies, including an FDA-approved suspension of metronidazole, a vaccine candidate against biological threats, and a topical antiparasitic treatment.

